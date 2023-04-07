Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,950 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Shopify by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $66.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

