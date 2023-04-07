Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 7,332 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of YMM stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.63 and a beta of 0.10.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $278.73 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

