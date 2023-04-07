Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $383,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 99.2% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,345,000 after purchasing an additional 848,152 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 126.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,455,000 after purchasing an additional 698,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices stock opened at $187.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.81. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

