HC Wainwright Comments on Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Finch Therapeutics Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Finch Therapeutics Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Finch Therapeutics Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.03. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

