HC Wainwright Comments on Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Finch Therapeutics Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Finch Therapeutics Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.
Finch Therapeutics Group Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.03. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finch Therapeutics Group
Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.
Further Reading
