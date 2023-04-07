HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BLPH opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

