HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP P. Martin Paslick Sells 3,034 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE HCA opened at $270.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.80. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

