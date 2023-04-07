Head to Head Analysis: Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 3.92% 4.12% 2.84% Endeavour Silver 2.95% 4.11% 3.34%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.01 billion 3.14 $432.00 million $0.24 82.21 Endeavour Silver $210.16 million 3.77 $6.20 million $0.03 139.33

This table compares Barrick Gold and Endeavour Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Endeavour Silver. Barrick Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavour Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Barrick Gold and Endeavour Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Endeavour Silver 0 0 3 0 3.00

Endeavour Silver has a consensus target price of $5.79, indicating a potential upside of 38.56%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Barrick Gold on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others. The Others segments includes Long Canyon, Phoenix, Nevada Gold Mines, Hemlo, Latin America and Asia Pacific, North Mara, Tongon, Buzwagi, and Africa and Middle East. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was founded by Bradford James Cooke on March 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

