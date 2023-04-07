Head to Head Comparison: American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

American Tower has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get American Tower alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $6.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.4%. American Tower pays out 162.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orchid Island Capital pays out -26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Tower has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Tower and Orchid Island Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 1 14 0 2.93 Orchid Island Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

American Tower presently has a consensus price target of $257.76, suggesting a potential upside of 24.71%. Given American Tower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Tower is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Orchid Island Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 16.49% 15.80% 2.60% Orchid Island Capital N/A 12.86% 1.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Tower and Orchid Island Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $10.71 billion 8.99 $1.77 billion $3.84 53.83 Orchid Island Capital $144.63 million 2.99 -$258.45 million ($7.35) -1.50

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Tower beats Orchid Island Capital on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Canada, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Data Centers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations. The structured Agency RMBS consist of interest only, inverse interest only, and principal only securities. The company was founded on August 17, 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.