Head-To-Head Review: ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) & Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

ANI Pharmaceuticals and Amarin are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Amarin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals $316.39 million 2.11 -$47.90 million ($3.04) -12.55 Amarin $369.19 million 1.50 -$105.80 million ($0.27) -5.07

ANI Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amarin. ANI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amarin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarin has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

67.9% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Amarin shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Amarin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Amarin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals -15.14% 4.04% 1.70% Amarin -28.66% -17.60% -11.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ANI Pharmaceuticals and Amarin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Amarin 2 3 1 0 1.83

ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.27%. Amarin has a consensus target price of $2.38, indicating a potential upside of 73.36%. Given Amarin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amarin is more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Amarin on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. The company was founded on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Baudette, MN.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

