Head-To-Head Review: Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) vs. Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) and Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Wejo Group and Cian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Wejo Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group -3,626.94% -37,962.51% -235.77% Cian 4.28% 8.27% 5.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Wejo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Cian shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group $8.40 million 5.31 -$217.78 million ($1.59) -0.26 Cian $117.50 million 2.02 $6.80 million $0.08 42.51

This table compares Wejo Group and Cian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cian has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group. Wejo Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wejo Group and Cian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wejo Group presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 265.50%. Given Wejo Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than Cian.

Risk & Volatility

Wejo Group has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cian has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cian beats Wejo Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wejo Group

(Get Rating)

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Cian

(Get Rating)

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.