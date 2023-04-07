Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,569,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,366 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $25,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after buying an additional 4,029,860 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,346,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,362,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $15.86 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

