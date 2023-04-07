HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock Price Up 3.2%

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.73 and last traded at $46.20. Approximately 1,261,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,436,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.31.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 4.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Articles

