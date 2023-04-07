HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Trading Up 3.2%

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.73 and last traded at $46.20. Approximately 1,261,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,436,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

