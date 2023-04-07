Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at FIX

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by FIX from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.73.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of FIXX opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Homology Medicines

About Homology Medicines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 282,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 52,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 88,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 144,566 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.