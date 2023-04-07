Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at FIX

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by FIX from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.73.
Homology Medicines Stock Performance
Shares of FIXX opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.
About Homology Medicines
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
