Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Buys 22 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston purchased 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 685 ($8.51) per share, for a total transaction of £150.70 ($187.16).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Andrew Livingston purchased 23,536 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.37) per share, for a total transaction of £158,632.64 ($197,010.23).

On Friday, March 17th, Andrew Livingston bought 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.45) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($185.79).

On Monday, February 20th, Andrew Livingston purchased 20 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 723 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £144.60 ($179.58).

On Thursday, January 19th, Andrew Livingston purchased 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 691 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of £152.02 ($188.80).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 652.60 ($8.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of £3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,004.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 472.20 ($5.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 791.60 ($9.83). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 699.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 616.89.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 15.90 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 3,230.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 715 ($8.88) to GBX 800 ($9.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($10.80) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($8.20) to GBX 580 ($7.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 762.50 ($9.47).

About Howden Joinery Group

(Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Further Reading

