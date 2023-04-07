Hudbay Minerals Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

NYSE HBM opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,017.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

