Hudson Acquisition I Corp.’s (NASDAQ:HUDAU) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 12th

Hudson Acquisition I’s (NASDAQ:HUDAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 12th. Hudson Acquisition I had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Hudson Acquisition I Stock Performance

HUDAU opened at $10.55 on Friday. Hudson Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUDAU. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000.

Hudson Acquisition I Company Profile

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial, consumer, medical, and advanced mobility technology sectors.

