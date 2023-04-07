Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

