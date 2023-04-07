IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) rose 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.83 and last traded at $109.83. Approximately 27,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 214,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.62.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,762,000 after buying an additional 111,296 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,951,000 after acquiring an additional 91,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after acquiring an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.