Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Increased by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.

Illumina Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $229.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.02 and its 200-day moving average is $210.74. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $370.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,547. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

