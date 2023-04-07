ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 2.6%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 1,580,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,308,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in ImmunityBio by 642.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,544,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,122 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth $787,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

