Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Incyte Stock Up 2.3 %

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.64.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $75.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.