InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IFRX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of InflaRx from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital raised shares of InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx Stock Down 9.8 %

IFRX stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $243.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.90. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InflaRx

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 7,966.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in InflaRx by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in InflaRx by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

(Get Rating)

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is Vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo, and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.