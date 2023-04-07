Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $58.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,036,794 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $1,291,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.