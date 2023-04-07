Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,264,031 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 2,454,982 shares.The stock last traded at $54.69 and had previously closed at $55.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,794 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

