Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives C$19.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INE shares. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE:INE opened at C$14.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.53 and a 52 week high of C$20.46. The firm has a market cap of C$3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

About Innergex Renewable Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

