Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,310 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BJAN stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.