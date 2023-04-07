Insider Buying: Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Insider Buys £39,895 in Stock

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating) insider Simon Retter purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £39,895 ($49,546.70).

Elixirr International Stock Performance

LON:ELIX opened at GBX 490 ($6.09) on Friday. Elixirr International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 412 ($5.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 780 ($9.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £226.33 million, a PE ratio of 2,227.27 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 500.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 523.

About Elixirr International

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers creative, marketing, and self-funded transformation services. The company offers its services for various industries, such as automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

