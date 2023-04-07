Insider Buying: Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Insider Buys £39,895 in Stock

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating) insider Simon Retter purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £39,895 ($49,546.70).
Elixirr International Stock Performance
LON:ELIX opened at GBX 490 ($6.09) on Friday. Elixirr International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 412 ($5.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 780 ($9.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £226.33 million, a PE ratio of 2,227.27 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 500.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 523.
About Elixirr International
