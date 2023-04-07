Insider Selling: Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Sells £16,020 in Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Rating) insider Daren John Morris sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.32), for a total transaction of £16,020 ($19,895.68).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Daren John Morris sold 4,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.20), for a total value of £10,320 ($12,816.69).

Big Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:BIG opened at GBX 252 ($3.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.88. Big Technologies PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 216 ($2.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 304 ($3.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £731.81 million and a P/E ratio of 5,200.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 245.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 260.91.

Big Technologies Company Profile

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time tracking monitoring.

