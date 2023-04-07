Insider Selling: EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) CEO Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,471,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Paul Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $264,320.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Robert Paul Bennett sold 34,892 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $634,685.48.

On Friday, March 3rd, Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $4,191,576.27.

EngageSmart Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ESMT opened at $17.40 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.01 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 716,440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

See Also

