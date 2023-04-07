Insider Selling: EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) CEO Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,471,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Paul Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 3rd, Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $264,320.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 7th, Robert Paul Bennett sold 34,892 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $634,685.48.
  • On Friday, March 3rd, Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $4,191,576.27.

EngageSmart Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ESMT opened at $17.40 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.01 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 716,440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT)

