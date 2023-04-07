Insider Selling: Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ) Insider Sells £80,516.01 in Stock

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Rating) insider Neeraj Kapur sold 33,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.94), for a total value of £80,516.01 ($99,995.04).

Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance

LON VANQ opened at GBX 216 ($2.68) on Friday. Vanquis Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 206.91 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 248.40 ($3.08). The company has a market capitalization of £548.34 million, a PE ratio of 514.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Vanquis Banking Group alerts:

Vanquis Banking Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Vanquis Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,571.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 293 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a report on Thursday.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.