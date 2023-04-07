Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 33,462 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 275.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Up 1.2 %

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $25.93.

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.