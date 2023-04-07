Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 3,693 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 217.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 235.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $61,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $130.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.04.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

