Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 40,147 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 220.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,147 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 211.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 18.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $735.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.81. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $680.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.77 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 11.99%. E.W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other. The Local Media segment consists of local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The Scripps Networks segment consists of national television networks.

Further Reading

