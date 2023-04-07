Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after buying an additional 1,886,532 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after buying an additional 1,135,612 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after buying an additional 333,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,158,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,698,000 after buying an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $134.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.73.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Company Profile



Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

