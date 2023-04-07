Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,349 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

