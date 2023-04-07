Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,762 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 242.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 513,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,571,000 after buying an additional 363,163 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Havens Advisors LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Horizon Trading Up 0.5 %

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

FHN stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

