Inspire Investing LLC Buys 306 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in Graco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Graco by 19.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 3.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GGG opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

