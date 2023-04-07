Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dine Brands Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 460,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 68,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 24.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,318,000 after buying an additional 21,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

NYSE:DIN opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.00. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.03 and a 52-week high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.