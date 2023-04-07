Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth $7,778,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $362.10 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $364.28 and its 200 day moving average is $331.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.12 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

RE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

