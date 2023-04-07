Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.40.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.1 %

Public Storage stock opened at $310.79 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

