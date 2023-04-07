Inspire Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 179.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $137.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.58.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

