Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 201.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

