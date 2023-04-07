Inspire Investing LLC Has $349,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $63.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,795,890,963.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

