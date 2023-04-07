Inspire Investing LLC Has $393,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in APA by 1,088.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 68,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 63,120 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in APA by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

APA stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

