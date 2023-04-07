Inspire Investing LLC Has $473,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.48. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

