Inspire Investing LLC Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 253.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,878,000 after buying an additional 159,324 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 125,580 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,923,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 355.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,112,000 after buying an additional 83,662 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 408.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,167,000 after buying an additional 79,365 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $147.73 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $173,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,901.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $173,542.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,901.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,541,495. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.17.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.