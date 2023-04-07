Inspire Investing LLC Has $794,000 Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 177.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

MPWR opened at $473.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.82.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $4,404,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,221,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $4,404,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,221,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,685 shares of company stock valued at $45,314,643 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

