Inspire Investing LLC Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $76.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

