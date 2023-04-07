Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 754.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 21.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $195.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $254.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.